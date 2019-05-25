‘Life throws up opportunities and we should welcome them’

By Express News Service

When it comes to cinema, Upendra is an all rounder - a writer, actor, director and producer. He also has a penchant for playing dual and triple characters. While he was played similar roles in films like Hollywood, Superstar, Godfather and Upendra Matte Ba, the actor will yet again feature in a dual role in his upcoming film, Buddhivantha 2. The muhurath of the film, which is being made under Crystal Paark Cinemas and is produced by T R Chandrashekar, took place on Friday, the shoot begins from May 27. “As artistes, we go by the director’s vision of the character,” he says.

Upendra

About working with newcomers, including director Maurya D N, who is directing Buddhivantha 2, Uppi says: “Life throws up unexpected opportunities and we should grab them. Today, directors enter with fresh ideas and a new vision. In that case, Maurya has churned out an excellent subject,” he says. With Buddhivantha 2 as the title, the actor says it justifies the plot, an action thriller. “Maurya’s interesting screenplay comes along with a message,” says Uppi.

An actor, director and now a politician, Uppi keeps challenging himself. “As an actor, I usually go in for films with a good screen play and as director, I crave doing something new each time I get behind the camera. Through politics, I want to bring about change in society,” says Uppi, adding, “I have a project with Shashank lined up, the concept of which is quite different. Such subjects give me a thrill. As an artiste, I am with the team throughout the film. At the end of the day, it’s the result of what the director presents that matters,” he says.

On directing a film

Upendra is currently focussing on politics, but at no point has that distracted him from films. Of course it’s been over two years since he was seen on silver screen, and people are waiting for his return with R Chandru’s I Love You that will release on June 14. Meanwhile, the actor has plans to direct a film, which is good news for fans. “I will announce my directorial plans soon. With politics on my mind, and elections taking centre stage, I couldn’t focus much on that end. Acting in films is easier than direction. The latter needs my complete attention. I will soon make the announcement once when my film is ready to go on floors, ” says Uppi.