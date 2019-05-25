Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Life throws up opportunities and we should welcome them’

When it comes to cinema, Upendra is an all rounder - a writer, actor, director and producer. He also has a penchant for playing dual and triple characters.

Published: 25th May 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

When it comes to cinema, Upendra is an all rounder - a writer, actor, director and producer. He also has a penchant for playing dual and triple characters. While he was played similar roles in films like Hollywood, Superstar, Godfather and Upendra Matte Ba, the actor will yet again feature in a dual role in his upcoming film, Buddhivantha 2. The muhurath of the film, which is being made under Crystal Paark Cinemas and is produced by T R Chandrashekar, took place on Friday, the shoot begins from May 27. “As artistes, we go by the director’s vision of the character,” he says. 

Upendra

About working with newcomers, including director Maurya D N, who is directing Buddhivantha 2, Uppi says: “Life throws up unexpected opportunities and we should grab them. Today, directors enter with fresh ideas and a new vision. In that case, Maurya has churned out an excellent subject,” he says. With Buddhivantha 2 as the title, the actor says it justifies the plot, an action thriller. “Maurya’s interesting screenplay comes along with a message,” says Uppi.

An actor, director and now a politician, Uppi keeps challenging himself. “As an actor,  I usually go in for films with a good screen play and as director, I crave doing something new each time I get behind the camera. Through politics, I want to bring about change in society,” says Uppi, adding, “I have a project with Shashank lined up, the concept of which is quite different. Such subjects give me a thrill. As an artiste, I am with the team throughout the film. At the end of the day, it’s the result of what the director presents that matters,” he says. 

On directing a film
Upendra is currently focussing on politics, but at no point has that distracted him from films. Of course it’s been over two years since he was seen on silver screen, and people are waiting for his return with R Chandru’s I Love You that will release on June 14. Meanwhile, the actor has plans to direct a film, which is good news for fans.  “I will announce my directorial plans soon. With politics on my mind, and elections taking centre stage, I couldn’t focus much on that end. Acting in films is easier than direction. The latter needs my complete attention. I will soon make the announcement once when my film is ready to go on floors, ” says Uppi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
Video
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp