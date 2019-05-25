Rajkumar Santoshi to launch Mithun Chakraborty’s son

By Express News Service

Raj Kumar Santoshi’s return to direction will mark the debut of Mithun Chakraborty’s second son Namashi. The quirky romantic comedy titled Bad Boy will also star Amrin, the daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi.

In a statement, Qureshi, who is bankrolling the film under his banner Inbox Pictures, said, “Rajkumar had several rounds of auditions before deciding on them and put both of them through some acting workshops.”

He added Mithun was pleased to have Rajkumar launch Namashi with Bad Boy, which will be on the lines of the director’s earlier hits, Phata Poster Nikla Hero and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

The film, which went on floors on 18 May, will be shot in Bengaluru and Mumbai over the next 65 days. The makers have also planned to shoot a few songs abroad, and are planning to release the film for Diwali.