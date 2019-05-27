Meezaan-Sharmin’s Malaal gets new release date

By Express News Service

Meezaan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal’s debut film, Malaal, has a new release date. The Mumbai-set love story, which is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Mangesh Hadawale, will arrive on July 5 instead of June 28, as was announced earlier.

A still from the film

Meezaan is the son of Bollywood actor Jaaved Jafferi while Sharmin is Bhansali’s niece. The newcomers are being launced under SLB’s home banner Bhansali Productions.

“Four years back, Sharmin was assisting me on Bajirao Mastani. I had asked her to bring someone in for costume trials and she got Meezaan. The moment he entered I knew this was a star,” Bhansali said at the film’s trailer launch. “I told little Sharmin that maybe I’ll make her a star too but she has worked so hard to become an actor. I love the both of them.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial venture was Padmaavat. He is presently gearing up for his next film, Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.