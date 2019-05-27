Niranjan to get 8-pack abs for Addhuri 2

By Express News Service

Niranjan Sudhindra does not seem to want to go easy with his second flick, Addhuri 2. The film, directed by Ramesh Venkatesh Babu, has the one film-old actor not only getting a toned physique, but the actor is also set to get 8-pack abs soon.

According to the director, Niranjan’s character will have three shades -- a school boy, a 20-25-year-old, and one that demands a toned physique. The film is produced by Shankar Reddy of CMR Productions along with Mohan. The former was earlier associated with Addhuri, starring Dhruva Sarja, which was released in 2012. “Although the sequel bears the same title, Addhuri 2 is going to be an all together different film,” says Ramesh.

While the preparations are going on, the makers are planning to perform a script pooja on June 2, and muhurath on June 10, when they would want to roll the project. “The production house is looking for a pan-India presence for the Kannada film, planning to simultaneously dub and release it in Tamil, Telugu, Malalayam as well as Hindi,” says the director. The music for the film is being scored by

Raghavendra V, who is working on the song recording. Also coming on board is cinematographer Yogi, who hails from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, search is on for the lead heroines. On the list of actors is Rukshar of Run Antony fame, whom they would be approaching to play the female lead.