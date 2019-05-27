Shoot over for Raju James Bond, team looks at Sept release

By Express News Service

The shooting for Raju James Bond directed by Deepak Maduvanahalli was wrapped up on May 24 at Sandur. In the last 12-day schedule, the team completed portions of the talkie, and fight sequences composed by Mass Maada and Murali Master. The film, starring Gurunandan and newcomer Mrudula, also has a special song featuring Akshada Patel.

The cast includes Chikkananda, Acyuth Kumar, Jai Jagadish, Manjunath Hegde and Vijay Chendur. The film, for which a day’s patchwork is left, is now in the post-production stage. Made under Karma Bro’s, it is produced by Manjunath Vishwakarma from London and Kiran Bharthur from Canada. With Jadish Nadanalli writing the dialogues, Anoop Seelin’s music and camera work by

Manohar Joshi, Raju James Bond is looking for a September release.