Sivaji Prabhu, Suhasini in P Vasu’s film starring Shivanna

By Express News Service

Veteran actors Sivaji Prabhu and Suhasini Mani ratnam will join the cast of Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Anand. The film is directed by P Vasu. While the makers are not revealing details of the actor’s characters, they are said to play important roles in the movie, and have completed shooting their portions. This will be the

52nd film produced under the banner of Dwarakish Pictures, and shooting has been done for 70 days. This is the final schedule of Anand, planned in a span of 16 days. The next stop is Mangaluru, where, from May 30, the team will shoot the climax and a song. Fight sequences will then be canned in Madikeri, and portions of train sequences will to be shot in Hyderabad.

The team also has planned an outdoor song, the location of which will be finalised soon. Vasu and Shivarajkumar are collaborating for the second time, after Shivalinga. Anand, features Rachita Ram in the female lead along with Nidhi Subbaiah in a pivotal role. The film’s music has been composed by Gurukiran and cinematography is by P K H Doss.