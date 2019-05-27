Home Entertainment Kannada

Vihan set to enter Mollywood with 1/4 kg Preethi 

Vihan, whose last outing was Yogaraj Bhat-directed Panchantantara, is set to enter Mollywood. Interestingly, this is for the Kannada remake of his own flick, 1/4 kg Preethi, in Malayalam.

Published: 27th May 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vihan, whose last outing was Yogaraj Bhat-directed Panchantantara, is set to enter Mollywood. Interestingly, this is for the Kannada remake of his own flick, 1/4 kg Preethi, in Malayalam. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sathya Shaurya Sagar, who had helmed the Kannada film, and will now be wielding the megaphone for the Malayalam version too.

Vihan

The critically-acclaimed film is about the journey of a young guy, who hesitates to convey his feelings, because he is afraid of getting rejected. A Malayalam producer had liked the film and asked for the remake rights. However, the deal got finalised only recently.

With Vihan in the lead, the makers are now getting the dialogues translated in Malayalam, and the project is expected to go on the floors in August. From the original cast, only Vihan is part of the remake, and the rest of actors are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, Vihan is in talks for a Kannada project and would reveal details when he signs on the dotted line. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Video
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp