Vihan set to enter Mollywood with 1/4 kg Preethi 

By Express News Service

Vihan, whose last outing was Yogaraj Bhat-directed Panchantantara, is set to enter Mollywood. Interestingly, this is for the Kannada remake of his own flick, 1/4 kg Preethi, in Malayalam. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sathya Shaurya Sagar, who had helmed the Kannada film, and will now be wielding the megaphone for the Malayalam version too.

Vihan

The critically-acclaimed film is about the journey of a young guy, who hesitates to convey his feelings, because he is afraid of getting rejected. A Malayalam producer had liked the film and asked for the remake rights. However, the deal got finalised only recently.

With Vihan in the lead, the makers are now getting the dialogues translated in Malayalam, and the project is expected to go on the floors in August. From the original cast, only Vihan is part of the remake, and the rest of actors are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, Vihan is in talks for a Kannada project and would reveal details when he signs on the dotted line.

