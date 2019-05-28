Adhyaksha in America to be out in July

By Express News Service

Sharan

Sharan’s sequel saga continues. The actor, after the Victory sequel that was released in November last year, is now getting ready with Adhyaksha in America. This is the actor’s next film gearing up for release, and the comedy drama is expected to be out in July. One of his previous films, titled Adyaksha (2014), directed by Nanda Kishore, was declared a hit earlier and had entered the list of the actor’s popular films. For Sharan, this film has raised further expectation.

Adhyaksha in America is helmed by dialogue writer-turned-director Yoganand Muddanna. CE got hold of the latest stills from the film, which is now is in the rerecording stages. Interestingly, this project will have him teaming up with music director V Harikrishna. The actor, who is also a singer had earlier rendered his voice for a song — Haalu Kudida makle badukalla — which was composed by Harikrishna and went on to become a chart-buster track. However, this is the first time he is scoring music for Sharan’s film. He has churned out five songs for the album, out of which three have been shot in the United States while the rest have been canned in India.

Along with Sharan in the lead, the movie stars Ragini Dwivedi paired opposite the actor, while Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Shivaraj K R Pete are also part of the cast. Sharan is currently busy shooting for Avatara Purusha, a film directed by Suni and produced under the banner of Pushkar Films.