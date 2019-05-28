Sneak peek of Ganesh-starrer Gimmick gets audience attention

By Express News Service

A scene from Ganesh-starrer Gimmick, unveiled by its makers as a sneak peek, has caught the attention of the audience. The makers are planning to create innovative ideas to promote the horror comedy. In a first of its kind move, instead of releasing a trailer or teaser, director Naganna has come up with a particular comedy scene that features Golden Star Ganesh, Ronica Singh, Gurudutt and others.

This clip was released on the official page of Anand Audio a couple of days ago, and has since gone viral. With Gimmick looking to hit theatres in June, they released a song from the album on Monday, with music scored by Arjun Janya. Gimmick, made under the banner of Sammy Pictures, marks the debut of Ronika in Kannada, and Shobraj and Ravi Shankar are part of the cast.