Home Entertainment Kannada

Sneak peek of Ganesh-starrer Gimmick gets audience attention

With Gimmick looking to hit theatres in June, they released a song from the album on Monday, with music scored by Arjun Janya.

Published: 28th May 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh in a scene from 'Gimmick'

Ganesh in a scene from 'Gimmick' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

A scene from Ganesh-starrer Gimmick, unveiled by its makers as a sneak peek, has caught the attention of the audience. The makers are planning to create innovative ideas to promote the horror comedy. In a first of its kind move, instead of releasing a trailer or teaser, director Naganna has come up with a particular comedy scene that features Golden Star Ganesh, Ronica Singh, Gurudutt and others.

This clip was released on the official page of Anand Audio a couple of days ago, and has since gone viral. With Gimmick looking to hit theatres in June, they released a song from the album on Monday, with music scored by Arjun Janya. Gimmick, made under the banner of Sammy Pictures, marks the debut of Ronika in Kannada, and Shobraj and Ravi Shankar are part of the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gimmick Kannada movie Golden Star Gimmick

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
Video
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp