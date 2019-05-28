Home Entertainment Kannada

Three producers buy Telugu distribution rights for Upendra’s I Love You directed by R Chandru

Lancho Shridhar, Dilraju and Rajesh Dasari have brought the rights of the movie.

Rachita Ram and Upendra

By Express News Service

The popularity of Kannada actor-cum-director Upendra in the Telugu film industry has brought in not just one, but three producers taking up the distribution rights of the Real Star’s upcoming film, I Love You, in Andhra Pradesh.

According to director R Chandru, the Telugu version of the bilingual will be released in more than 600 theatres on June 14, and the distribution rights have been purchased by Lancho Shridhar, Dilraju and Rajesh Dasari. The songs of the Telugu version will be released in Visakhapatnam on June 8. The film, made under the banner of Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises, had Sudeep unveiling the trailer and an introductory song on Monday. With Kiran Totambayalle scoring the music, and cinematography by Sugnaan, I Love You features Rachita Ram in the female lead along with Sonu Gowda in the cast.

Upendra I Love You Telugu rights I Love You Kannada movie R Chandru Rachita Ram

