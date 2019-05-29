Amar is a modern day love story: Abhishek

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Minutes into a conversation with Abhishek Ambareesh, you see an aura of confidence in him. It is obvious that he is the son of legendary actor-politician parents Ambareesh and Sumalatha. The actor is making his debut with Amar, directed by Nagshekar, under Sandesh Productions. While he has seen glimpses of himself through posters, trailers, teaser and songs, the Young Rebel Star is all set to see himself on the big screen this Friday.

Asked about whether he believes in the saying ‘acting is in the blood,’ Abhishek says, “You are not born with it, but you are moulded into an actor.”The newbie believes that his father’s fans are his support system. “I don’t possess any insecurity for him (Ambareesh) not being around me; for he has left me with lakhs of his fans, who have been my strength and are supporting me. The only thing is that I miss him, I miss the sound of his voice,” he says.

Abhishek

For Abhishek, the most difficult part of Amar was losing his father before the shooting got over. “Losing my father was the toughest phase while shooting for Amar, but a director like Nagshekar made it easier, and always made sure that we (the actors) are comfortable, making us laugh, creating an enjoyable atmosphere on sets,” Abhishek says.

The actor adds that he always felt as a viewer that acting was easier. “While watching a movie, there was a part of me that felt that I could perform the roles quite easily. But when you are the one standing in front of the camera, there is a lot more in terms of the nuance that you don’t expect, and you only learn with experience. It is not as it looks,” he adds.

Abhishek wants to play characters that would help him grow as an artiste. “At the same time, I would also want to appease my father’s fans, who are expecting a lot from me. I would like to explore as many roles possible, and in the spectrum that allows me to discover more,” he says.

During a recent conversation, Nagshekar had told City Express how Ambareesh, kept asking about his son’s progress – if Abhishek had learnt how to ride a two-wheeler (as the movie is based on a biker). Now ahead of the movie’s release, Abhiskek recalled his experience. “I didn’t know how to ride a bike before. Thankfully, because of this film, I have an added qualification. If I have to send my portfolio to other filmmakers, I can say - the hero can ride a bike,” he chuckles.

Throwing light on his character in Amar, Abhisek says, “Being a rallyist is just a part of Amar’s journey. Basically, it is a modern love story.” With the pre-release buzz reaching its peak, Abhishek does feel the pressure of expectation, which is quite high. “I have faith in the film and the cast, and overall I have faith in the audience, knowing that they will hold the hands of this young boy and help me grow,” he says, adding, “I want people to like the film. We have done our best to give the audience a good movie. Hopefully, they take some time to go out and watch it in theatres, along with their family members, and have a good cinematic experience.”

Telling the audience the best reasons to watch Amar, Abhishek says, “The film is a beautiful visual experience, a treat to the eyes. The music is phenomenal, a treat to the ears as well. Amar comes with a fabulous cast — Tanya Hope, Devaraj uncle, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila — and a special appearance by Darshan is like icing on the cake. For my father’s fans, who wanted to see me on the big screen, I am also there as a part of the film. Hope people will appreciate it and give their blessings.”

Filmmakers book Abhishek for next couple of years

Even before the actor’s first film, Amar, is released, the actor’s is already in demand. While the actor

confirms signing on his next, he said the storyboards for the next two are also ready. Going by the offers pouring in, the actor is likely to remain busy till 2022. “Thankfully, and by God’s grace, I should get busy for the next few years with good films,” he says.