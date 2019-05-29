I am waiting for May 31 to know the genre of this film

Home Entertainment Kannada

A supernatural thriller, Suvarna Sundari, directed by M S N Surya has brought back South Indian heroine Poorna back in Kannada.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

A supernatural thriller, Suvarna Sundari, directed by M S N Surya has brought back South Indian heroine Poorna back in Kannada. The actor made her debut with Josh, and was associated with Radhana Ganda, which was released in 2013, along with Komal.

Poorna admits that she could not concentrate much on the Kannada film, as she does not get the language, and found it very difficult. “I am a an actor who insists to be a part of a film only if I know the language, and if I can speak it fluently. It was the case with Telugu too. I believe that knowing the language helps you emote better. Now that I have learnt Telugu, I have slowly got comfortable in Tollywood. However, Kannada is hard to learn, but I will not give up,” says Poorna, who finds it equally difficult to speak Hindi. “Speaking Hindi has been difficult since childhood — I never passed in that language till Class 4. In fact, my teachers had to change my language to English,” the actor revcalls.

In her upcoming film, Suvarna Sundari, she shares screen space with Saakshi and senior actor Jaya Prada, among others. “When I committed to the project, it was only for Telugu. But after some time, I heard that it is being made in Kannada too. Then they started giving me Kannada dialogues, and it took time to get it perfect,” explains Poorna.

According to her, the title Suvarna Sundari refers to a statute that plays a important part in the thriller. “However, for me, the suvarna sundari is Jaya Prada. When she is there, all eyes remain on her beauty,” says Poorna, While explaining her character, Poorna tells CE that she is not in a position to say whether it’s a horror or historical genre. “It is a mix of genres, and I play shades of two generations. I am also waiting for May 31 to know about the genre,” says Poorna, who is happy that Suvarna Sundari has her playing Jaya Prada’s mother. “That itself was a blessing, For this character, I go into the black-and-white age, and I found this particular retro episode very interesting. The other shade I play is of someone from the new generation,” she says.

The film has taken two years to come out, which Poorna points out was because the graphic work took a lot of time. “The first time they did the graphics, it did not work, and it was redone all over again. I feel it is a very big gap for Suvarana Sundari,” says Poorna, who, however, still remembers all the fun she had on the sets. “I especially remember 10 days of the shoot, the climax was shot in the lift, and it was so much fun,” she says.

