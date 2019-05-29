Sunil Bohra acquires rights of The Modern Monk

By Express News Service

Producer Sunil Bohra has acquired the filming rights of historian Hindol Sengupta’s book ‘The Modern Monk: What Vivekananda Means To Us Today’. Work on the project has begun and the writing is in process.

Published by Penguin India in 2016, ‘The Modern Monk’ offers a contemporary perspective on the teachings and appeal of Swami Vivekananda.

Talking about the project, Sunil, whose last production venture was The Accidental Prime Minister, says, “India has a great heritage and I want to make films on some of the people like Swami Vivekananda and

Sardar Patel who have built this heritage. It’s my tribute to our country and Sri Narendra Modi.”

Hindol adds he is looking forward to collaborate with Sunil on the adaptation.