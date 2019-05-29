Home Entertainment Kannada

Sunil Bohra acquires rights of The Modern Monk

Published by Penguin India in 2016, ‘The Modern Monk’ offers a contemporary perspective on the teachings and appeal of Swami Vivekananda.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Producer Sunil Bohra has acquired the filming rights of historian Hindol Sengupta’s book ‘The Modern Monk: What Vivekananda Means To Us Today’.  Work on the project has begun and the writing is in process.  

Published by Penguin India in 2016, ‘The Modern Monk’ offers a contemporary perspective on the teachings and appeal of Swami Vivekananda.

Talking about the project, Sunil, whose last production venture was The Accidental Prime Minister, says, “India has a great heritage and I want to make films on some of the people like Swami Vivekananda and
Sardar Patel who have built this heritage. It’s my tribute to our country and Sri Narendra Modi.”
Hindol adds he is looking forward to collaborate with Sunil on the adaptation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
Video
ICC World Cup 2019: Has KL Rahul's century ended India's hunt for No. 4?
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp