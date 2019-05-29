Yash to enter KGF Chapter 2 sets on June 6

By Express News Service

For all fans of Yash, here is an update of the actor’s upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2. The magnum opus, directed by Prashanth Neel, went on the floor in May, and the actor, who is gearing up to get into the Rocky Bhai avatar, is expected to join the sets of the film on June 6 in Mysuru.

Yash

Chapter 1’s release in five languages was declared as the blockbuster hit of 2018, so there is double the expectation from Chapter 2. The film is being made under the banner of Hombale Films.

Speculations over Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast are doing the rounds for quite sometime. However, the team is yet to make an official confirmation on this front.

KGF Chapter 2 will feature Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, while Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha and a host of artistes part of the team. Prashanth Neel’s directorial has Ravi Basrur scoring the music, Bhuvan Gowda as cinematographer and Shivakumar handling the art department.