Dubbing for Geetha to start in June first week

By Express News Service

Dubbing for Ganesh-starrer Geetha, the directorial debut of Vijay Nagendra, will begin from the first week of June. The romanticc drama is being made under the banner of Golden Films, in association with, S S Films.

Ganesh, in his previous interview with City Express, had mentioned that Geetha is going to be special film for him, and the reason he cited was that the film —which bears the title of a Shankar Nag-starrer film of the 1980s — has a legend’s personality woven into Ganesh’s reel character.

The movie has entered post-production stages, the makers are yet to shoot two songs, which they plan to start sometime in July.Geetha has three heroines. While it marks the debut of Parvathy Arun and Prayaga Martin in Kannada, this is Shanvi Srivastava’s second outing with Ganesh. The film has Sudharani playing a pivotal role, and Sreesha Kuduvalli handling the cinematography.