Roberrt shoot resumes in Bengaluru amid full secrecy

The crew of Roberrt has returned from Puducherry, and will resume shooting for the film in Bengaluru from Thursday.

A poster from Roberrt

The crew of Roberrt has returned from Puducherry, and will resume shooting for the film in Bengaluru from Thursday. The shooting of the Darshan-starrer, directed by Tharun Sudhir, started on the auspicious day of Akshaya Thritya, and has created a lot of hype around the film; especially the cast.

While the team has confirmed Jagapati Babu coming on board as the antagonist, the director is not ready to reveal more information about other actors. Tharun Sudhir has also laid some conditions, and banned mobile phones on the sets and got the crew to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The director wants to go low-key on revealing the details of the movie.

“We plan to release Roberrt in 2020. Owing to two films of Darshan slated for release this year, we would want to maintain a protocol. After much thinking, the team has decided not to reveal details about the film, right away,” he says.Tharun wants to now focus on shooting. “An official announcement will be made about the cast when time comes,” he says. The film has dialogues by Chandramouli and K L Rajasekhar, while Sudhakar S Raj is handling the camerawork.

