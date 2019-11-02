Veteran actor Anant Nag returns to Telugu with Bheeshma

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag is set to return to Telugu cinema after 42 years with Bheeshma, which stars Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna as the leads. Bheeshma marks his first Telugu film since the 1977 film Premalekhalu, which was directed by K Raghavendra Rao, and also starred Jayasudha.

Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula was keen to have Anant play the character, and it took multiple rounds of discussion to convince the actor. According to our source, it is said that Anant Nag plays a bachelor who is into organic farming in Bheeshma, which deals with the issue of food adulteration. The actor, who has been juggling between his various Kannada projects, has completed shooting most of his portions, and will soon be joining the team for the climax shoot.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by PDV Prasad, Bheeshma also stars Naresh VK, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu and Sampath in supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in as the music composer for this film.

Meanwhile, Anant Nag’s next release will be P Vasu’s Ayushman Bhava starring Shivarajkumar in the lead. He is also part of multiple films including Rudraprayag, Gaalipaata 2, which are in various stages of production.