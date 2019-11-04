Mansore takes bureaucracy on big screen with Act 1978

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mansore, the National Award-winning director of films like Harivu, and Nathicharami, which was written and directed by him, is all set to create curiosity with this third outing. The director, who had kept the details of his latest film under wraps until he completed the shoot on Sunday, unveils its first poster on Monday. He tells CE that the film has been titled ACT 1978. The women-centric subject revolves around the bureaucracy.

First look of ACT-1978

The poster featuring the protagonist, (a pregnant woman, whose identity is not revealed, is seen holding a pistol and a walkie talkie, with bombs tied to her waist) who is shown eeks of suspense, thrill and power play.



The character’s vulnerability is used as her source of strength. It consists of 28 artistes, with Yagna Shetty in the lead. “The film will also see actors, Pramod Shetty, B Suresha, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Shobraj, P D Sathish, and Krishna Hebale, along with theatre artistes playing key roles. Senior actor Shruti is playing a pivotal character,” says Mansore.

The director’s first film, Harivu, was based on a true incident that took place in a government hospital in Bengaluru. The film explored the relationship between urbanisation and alienation, and between a father and son.



His second film, Nathicharami, was based on relationships, and about women from different walks of life.



Both the films garnered critical acclaim in national and international film circuits. Presented by D Creations, produced by Devaraj R, the story of Act 1978 is written by Mansore, Dayanand T K, and Veeru Mallanna. The film has Satya Hegde cranking the camera. Music is scored by Rahul Shivakumar to lyrics written by Jayanth Kaikini and Santhosh Panchal handling the art department.