Odeya heroine is now Sanah Thimmayyah and not Raghavi Thimmaiah

By Express News Service

Model-turned-actor Raghavi Thimmaiah, who is making her debut in Darshan’s Odeya, has a new screen name, and she will now be known as Sanah Thimmayyah. “My original name, which is mentioned in my certificates, was not going well for the screen, and so I have decided to go with a new name. I have taken the step in consultation with my parents as well as the Odeya team,” says Sanah.

With a new name, she hopes to do well in her career. “There is a lot of expectation, and I am going with positive vibes, and looking forward to gaining a good experience,” she says, adding that she feels that her film journey has begun on a good note, as she completes shooting for Odeya. The film is now in the post-production stages, and will be released in December.



“Everyone tells me that I am super lucky, and I feel so. In my first film itself, I am working under a big banner like Sandesh Productions. I have got to work with Darshan sir, and a director like MD Shridhar. The entire cast of Odeya comes with experience, and I was the only newbie in the team. However, the actors and the crew members made me comfortable. Right now, I am extremely happy about where I am placed,” says Sanah, who stepped into the glamour world after winning a model hunt conducted by Prasad Bidapa, before taking up theatre and joining Avinash Daniel Film School.

“Acting was something I was always interested in, but I was sceptical over how to go about it because I did not have anybody in the industry to guide me. It was during my theatre course that I started giving audition for commercials. That’s when I got to know about Sandesh Productions looking for a fresh face as a heroine, to be cast opposite Darshan. I went for the auditions and got the role,” recalls Sanah, who finds a lot of difference between theatre and films. “Cinema is another school, and the sets of Odeya became my class. For an actor, the mental and physical presence becomes very important, which I realised during the shooting process,” she says.

Sanah has now started reading scripts for her second project. “I hope to make a good decision in terms of the projects I chose. All attention is on me, especially after having done a film like Odeya and working with a star like Darshan. I should put the best foot forward,” she says.