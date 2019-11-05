Home Entertainment Kannada

Anitha Bhat wraps up shooting for social thriller 'Bangalore 69'

Anitha Bhat, who has taken up four films, has completed shooting for 'Bangalore 69'.

Sandalwood actress Anitha Bhat

By Express News Service

Anitha Bhat, who has taken up four films, has completed shooting for Bangalore 69. This is a social thriller directed by Kranthi Chaitanya.

The latter, who has previously worked in Bollywood, is now coming up with his first Kannada film.

“This is a story about two friends who are looking to become rich overnight, and the consequences they face,” says Anitha, sharing the latest stills from the film with us.

The actor is sharing screen space with Pavan Shetty and Jayadev Mohan in the film. Bangalore 69 has been submitted to the censor board, and will be one of the first films to be released in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Anitha, who has completed shooting for her other film, Kanneri, is now dividing her time between Sadguna Sampanna Madhava and KaliVeera.

