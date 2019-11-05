Home Entertainment Kannada

Rajavardan’s third to be a romantic drama

Actor Rajavardan will be part of a romantic drama which will be scriptwriter Dattatreya’s first film as director.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Rajavardan

Sandalwood actor Rajavardan

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Rajavardan took time to sign his third film. The actor, who made his debut with multi-starrer Noorondu Nenapua, will be part of a romantic drama which will be scriptwriter Dattatreya’s first film as director.

This project will have him associate with Paramesh of P2 Productions, who have previously churned out nine films including Ambari, Pallaki, Parijatha, O Gulabi, Ganapa, and Kariya 2, among others. They will be bankrolling the project in association with Mansi Ventures. 

The makers have planned to start shooting for the film in November. Currently, they are in the process of casting the heroine. Interestingly, this yet-to-be-titled project will see the comeback of music director Mano Murthy.

A famous composer of the Kannada industry, known for his albums —America America, Amruthadhare, Mungaru Male, Cheluvina Chitra, Milana, and Moggina Manasu to name a few —has now been brought on board. The team has also roped in Nagesh Acharya as the film’s cinematographer.

Meanwhile, the actor has just completed shooting for his historical project Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange, which was directed by Hari Santhosh. The film, based on a novel written by B L Venu, is now in post-production stages.

If everything goes according to plan, the film might release in January 2020. The historical drama has Hariprriya paired opposite the actor along with Prabhakar of Baahubali fame playing the role of antagonist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajavardan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
Video
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp