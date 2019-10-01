Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Shashikanth Gatti’s 'Ranchi' looks the Bollywood way

Film, based on an incident that occurred to him in 2009, will be made in Hindi under the SKOPE (S K Ojha Pictures and Entertainment) banner.

Published: 01st October 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Ranchi

A still from Ranchi

By Express News Service

Director Shashaikanth Gatti, whose upcoming film Ranchi is based on a true-life event, has now got a nod from Bollywood.

Apparently, just the narration of the plot caught the attention of Hindi producers, who have given a green signal for the making of the film in Hindi.

It will be made under the banner SKOPE (SK Ojha Pictures and Entertainment), and will be produced by well-known director and producer SK Ojha’s son Rupesh Ojha, who has produced the superhit Marathi film, Anandi Gopal.

The incident that Shashikanth talks about in the film took place in 2009. He received a call from a person in Ranchi, who claimed to be calling on behalf of the government and was interested in making a documentary.

Upon visiting the place, the director realised he had been conned and had been conversing with dacoits.

His own story of escaping the situation and helping the police nab the gang, will be presented on the big screen, both in Kannada and Hindi.

The director says the production house approved the subject simply based on the narration.

“They didn’t even watch a single frame of the film. The producers, who gave a green signal to the true story, mentioned they were not doing the film for any commercial purpose. They have transformed their production house into new age film-making unit.  The moment they heard about the incident, they were able to relate to it,” he adds.

The director plans to start with the pre-production work of the Hindi version once the Kannada version releases.

The film, starring Prabhu Mundkur, Divya Uruduga, Aarthi Nair, will feature Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury in a pivotal role. The latter is also likely be roped in for the Hindi version too.

Shashikanth is targeting end-October to come up with the first copy of the Kannada film and is now working on the sound which is being done by Sandeep Chowta in Mumbai, along with Alwyn Fernandes.

“Meanwhile, the visual effects are currently being handled by a team in Bengaluru,” says Shashikant, who will be soon be coming up with the trailer of the film.

Ranchi, produced by Rudranand and Arun Kumar, in association with Shashikanth Motion Pictures, has cinematography by Vinod J Raj and songs re-arranged by Manikanth Kadri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranchi Shashaikanth Gatti Ranchi hindi release Ranchi kannada release Ranchi hindi remake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp