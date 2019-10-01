Director Shashikanth Gatti’s 'Ranchi' looks the Bollywood way

By Express News Service

Director Shashaikanth Gatti, whose upcoming film Ranchi is based on a true-life event, has now got a nod from Bollywood.

Apparently, just the narration of the plot caught the attention of Hindi producers, who have given a green signal for the making of the film in Hindi.

It will be made under the banner SKOPE (SK Ojha Pictures and Entertainment), and will be produced by well-known director and producer SK Ojha’s son Rupesh Ojha, who has produced the superhit Marathi film, Anandi Gopal.

The incident that Shashikanth talks about in the film took place in 2009. He received a call from a person in Ranchi, who claimed to be calling on behalf of the government and was interested in making a documentary.

Upon visiting the place, the director realised he had been conned and had been conversing with dacoits.

His own story of escaping the situation and helping the police nab the gang, will be presented on the big screen, both in Kannada and Hindi.

The director says the production house approved the subject simply based on the narration.

“They didn’t even watch a single frame of the film. The producers, who gave a green signal to the true story, mentioned they were not doing the film for any commercial purpose. They have transformed their production house into new age film-making unit. The moment they heard about the incident, they were able to relate to it,” he adds.

The director plans to start with the pre-production work of the Hindi version once the Kannada version releases.

The film, starring Prabhu Mundkur, Divya Uruduga, Aarthi Nair, will feature Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury in a pivotal role. The latter is also likely be roped in for the Hindi version too.

Shashikanth is targeting end-October to come up with the first copy of the Kannada film and is now working on the sound which is being done by Sandeep Chowta in Mumbai, along with Alwyn Fernandes.

“Meanwhile, the visual effects are currently being handled by a team in Bengaluru,” says Shashikant, who will be soon be coming up with the trailer of the film.

Ranchi, produced by Rudranand and Arun Kumar, in association with Shashikanth Motion Pictures, has cinematography by Vinod J Raj and songs re-arranged by Manikanth Kadri.