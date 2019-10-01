Home Entertainment Kannada

'Girki' ropes in Divya Uruduga, Vilok Raj

Divya will be paired opposite Vilok Raja in the film that also features Taranga Vishwas in a pivotal role.

Published: 01st October 2019

By Express News Service

Girki, which marks the directorial debut of Veeresh PM, has roped in Divya Uruduga to play the female lead.

The actor, who started with Huliraaya, later worked in films such as Face to Face, Dwaja and Ranchi. She will be paired opposite Vilok Raja in the film that also features Taranga Vishwas in a pivotal role.

While the director has worked under the guidance of Yogaraj Bhat, actor, Vilok, who has previously played character roles, will be seen in a full-fledged hero in this love thriller, which also blends in comedy.

Girki, made under Edit Film Factory and Vasuki Movie Productions, will go on floors from October 3.

With music by Veersamarth and cinematographer by Naveen Challa, the lyrics of the three songs will be penned by Yogaraj Bhat and Jayanth Kaikini.

