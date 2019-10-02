Home Entertainment Kannada

Countdown for Avane Srimannarayana begins

One of the most anticipated films of 2019, the Rakshit Shetty-starrer period drama will finally be 
out by end November

Published: 02nd October 2019

Rakshit Shetty in Avane Srimannarayana

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There has been much talk about Avane Srimannarayana, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2019.

This will be yet another Kannada film, after KGF, Kurukshetra, and Pailwaan to have a pan-India opening. A lot of pre-release buzz has surrounded the film, which is directed by Sachin Ravi.

For all those who have been longing to watch Rakshit Shetty on the big screen, CE brings you the latest update.

Narayana will finally be out by the end of November, and an official announcement will be made by the production team soon.

While the countdown begins for the release date, the entire team is said to working round the clock to meet the deadline. 

Meanwhile, Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who is producing the film jointly with H K Prakash, has planned various activities for Avane Srimannarayana, which will go on for the next sixty days. The makers started with the official promotions on October 1, to coincide with the Dasara festivities. 

While a unique campaign has been planned at the City of Palaces, for the next 10 days, Rakshit Shetty, who has been invited as the chief guest for the festival, will be marking his presence at the promotions on October 6.

Pushkar, along with his team, are in talks with various production houses about distribution in various states.

The film in post-production stages has done the visual effects for the first half, and the second half will be completed by October end, after which the film will given to the censor board.

“As for the dubbing process for Avane Srimannarayana in other languages, we have completed the Tamil and Malayalam version, and are halfway through with Telugu. We have started with Hindi parts,” says Pushkar.

The mass flick period drama set in the 80s, features Rakshit Shetty in a cop avatar and has Shanvi Srivastav playing the female lead.

The film also has Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar as part of the cast. With Karm Chawla handling the cinematography of Avane Srimannarayana, the film has two music directors, Charan Raj and Ajaneesh Lokanath, who are handling the composition and the background score.

