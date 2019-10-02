Dhananjay set for action in Badava Rascal 

By Express News Service

Actor Dhananjay is a busy person these days as he is juggling multiple roles. He is getting prepared to start shooting for his upcoming film, Badava Rascal with a fight sequence, from October 3.

The team will begin with a four-day schedule which will later shift base to Mysuru, where they will resume shoot from October 17.

With this particular project, Dhananjay will be joining the ranks of those Kannada actors who have turned producers.

The film which marks the directorial debut of Shankar, will see the actor bankrolling the film under the Daali Pictures banner.

It will be done in association with Gujjal Talkies. Dhananjay, who is popularly known as Daali, after Suri’s directorial Tagaru, now owns a banner under the same name. In addition, Dhananjay, who is also known to pen lyrics, will be writing one song for the film.

In Badava Rascal, Amrutha Iyengar, who plays the female lead, will be share screen space with Dhananjay, for the second time after Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay is not only juggling different films, various roles and is trying to shift between playing antagonists and lead characters.

While the actor has completed shooting for Suri Popcorn..and Totapuri, he is now shuttling between Yuvarathnaa, Pogaru and Salaga, in which he shares screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhruva Sarja and Duniya Vijay respectively.

Dhananjay also signed a film Daali, produced by Yogesh Narayan, which project is yet to go on floors.