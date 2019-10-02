Rakshita to make a special appearance in Prem’s 'Ek Love Ya'

Home Entertainment Kannada

By Express News Service

The Crazy Queen of Sandalwood is back on the silver screen after a hiatus in Ek Love Ya. The film, which marks the debut of Raana (Prem-’s brother-in-law) will also see the actor and director’s wife, Rakshita, playing a part.

And that’s not all. The director is dedicating a break-up song to all girls who have had love failures. Rakshita will make a special appearance in a song, who will shake a leg along with Rachita Ram. 

The actor who has established herself in the film world, is now a  popular name on small screen, who is a well-known judge on television shows.

The song was initially set to roll from September 22, which was pushed further because of the rains.

In all likelihood, the shoot for this particular track, choreographed by Mohan, will start from Thursday. But then again, it depends on the rain gods. 

Ek Love Ya also features Reeshma Nanaiah as one of the female leads, along with Rachita and Ankita Naik a part of the cast. The film also has Mahendra Simha cranking the camera, while Arjun Janya will score the music.

