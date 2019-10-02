'Vrithra' brings back Tharun Sudhir to silver screen

By Express News Service

Writer-actor-director Tharun Sudhir, who is currently busy with his directorial Roberrt, starring Darshan, has not forgotten his acting interests. He will be seen on the silver screen after a break in Gautham Iyer’s debut Vrithra.

The makers have managed to bring back the 10-film-old actor onto the big screen.

Son of yesteryear actor Sudhir, Tharun is known for his roles in films such as Excuse Me, Navagraha and Cheluve Ninna Nodoalu. He made his directorial debut in Chowka in 2017.

The film starring Nithyashri in the lead has Tharun playing an important character. His role comes at a crucial point in the film, and adds depth and philosophy,” says the director.

The film, which has been certified a U, will hit theatres on October 11. Meanwhile, the team will release their trailer on Thursday. Vrithra has Auditya Venkatesh cranking the camera.