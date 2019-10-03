Home Entertainment Kannada

Yoganand Muddan to test waters as director

Featuring Sharan and Ragini Dwivedi, Adhyaksha in America to hit theatres this festive season 

A still from the film

By Express News Service

After 18 years of experience in the creative field, Yoganand Muddan, who started out as a dialogue writer and co-director for theatre plays, serials and films in 2001, is looking forward to the release of his directorial debut, Adhyaksha in America. The romantic comedy-drama, which brings together Sharan and Ragini Dwivedi for the first time on silver screen, will release on October 4.

The first-time director, who is excited that his film is releasing during the Dasara festivities is equally anxious to know how his debut will be received this Friday. “As a dialogue writer, I was witness to what directors go through during their film releases, and how they curiously await audience feedback. Today, I am in the same situation,” he says. 

Having written dialogues and worked as a co-director in films like Bhajarangi, Vajrakaya, Mukunda Murari and Chowka, turning into an independent director for Adhyaksha in America is a whole new experience “Whenever someone writes dialogues, he expects the same output on silver screen. But that’s  usually not the case. The imagination that is required while penning dialogues is not reflected on screen. Since dialogue writers are usually not on the sets, it sometimes turns out different from the way we imagine. To justify these key aspects, it is sometimes necessary for writers and dialogue writers to turn directors.”

Associating with Sharan for a comedy subject was an icing on the cake. “Sharan’s forte is comedy. He is a dedicated actor who is open to suggestions. With an actor like him, we have room for discussion and we get to do on-spot improvisations. As a debutant director, I shared a comfort level, which helped me perform well,” he says. 

Though touted to be a comedy, Adhyaksha is America has an underlying message of family values. However, Yoganand clarifies that Adhyaksha in America is nowhere related to Sharan’s previous film, which was titled Adhyaksha. “Our film has often been compared to the actor’s previous film directed by Nanda Kishore, and I have been questioned as to why Chikkanna is not part of this comedy entertainer. To all of them, I would like to explain that Adhyaksha in America is not a sequel, the subject does not have any kind of connection or continuation. Chikkanna could not fit the bill in our film. Instead, we have brought Shivaraj K R Pete, who plays the sidekick to Sharan, along with Rangayana Raghu.”

