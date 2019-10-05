Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F signs three-picture deal ahead of debut

By Express News Service

Ahead of making her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, newcomer Alaia F has already signed a three-picture deal with Northern Light Films. Alaia is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi.

She has been cast as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. The coming-of-age drama is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also stars Tabu. Impressed with Alaia’s work in the film, producer Jay Shewakramani has booked her for three other upcoming projects.

“I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaaneman and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. Working with her extensively on that film only reinforced,” says Jay.

Jawaani Jaaneman went on floors in London in June. The film is slated for release on November 29.