Shot with iPhone: Abhishek Jain opts for ‘phonography’ method for 'Dinga'

By Express News Service

While filmmakers are making various efforts to come up with a different kind of cinematic experience, director Abhishek Jain has decided to shoot with his iPhone for his film. According to the director, it is the first time something like this is being attempted in Sandalwood.

The makers have released the film’s first poster, and the making video, and it has garnered attention “I strongly believe that the future of cinema will be on smartphones, especially with 4k resolution cameras being widely-used.

Moreover, 'Dinga' is shot using phonograph method, a type of technology that allows us to attach lenses to iPhone, in order to get the cinematic look,” says Abhishek, adding a USA-based company, Beast Grip, invented this technology around the time when he started shooting for his film. “We are proud that we are the first ones to experiement this,” he says.

Interestingly, the director also has a character role in the film, which features Aarava Gowdru and Anusha Rodrigues. While music is by Suddho Roy, the editing is being done by Srikanth of KGF fame. The makers, who are looking for a November end release, plan on an audio launch in mid-October.