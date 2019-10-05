Home Entertainment Kannada

Shot with iPhone: Abhishek Jain opts for ‘phonography’ method for 'Dinga'

Interestingly, the director also has a character role in the film, which features Aarava Gowdru and Anusha Rodrigues.

Published: 05th October 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Jain

Abhishek Jain

By Express News Service

While filmmakers are making various efforts to come up with a different kind of cinematic experience, director Abhishek Jain has decided to shoot with his iPhone for his film. According to the director, it is the first time something like this is being attempted in Sandalwood. 

The makers have released the film’s first poster, and the making video, and it has garnered attention “I strongly believe that the future of cinema will be on smartphones, especially with 4k resolution cameras being widely-used.

Moreover, 'Dinga' is shot using phonograph method, a type of technology that allows us to attach lenses to iPhone, in order to get the cinematic look,” says Abhishek, adding a USA-based company, Beast Grip, invented this technology around the time when he started shooting for his film. “We are proud that we are the first ones to experiement this,” he says.

Interestingly, the director also has a character role in the film, which features Aarava Gowdru and Anusha Rodrigues. While music is by Suddho Roy, the editing is being done by Srikanth of KGF fame. The makers, who are looking for a November end release, plan on an audio launch in mid-October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
Video
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp