Siddharth Mahesh clarifies about Garuda shoot delay

By Express News Service

Garuda is a film that has been in the making for long. Starring Siddharth Mahesh, Ashika Ranganath, and Aindrita Ray, the makers of the film have finally managed to complete shooting, after two years after its launch in 2017.

According to Siddharth, a lot of time has gone into creating an eagle in the film, which plays an important role. In addition, the visual effects for fighter jets and warships, the highlights of the film have been time consuming, says the actor.

The recently released trailer by the team sees Siddharth playing a Navy Officer who has terrorist inclinations. “The film has me in four shades, and the two characters are kept under wraps by the team, which will be revealed around release time,” says the actor who made his debut with Sipayi.

Garuda also features Srinagar Kitty in a cop avatar, along with Kamna Jethmalani.