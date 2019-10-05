Home Entertainment Kannada

What’s a rugby game got to do with 'Yuvarathnaa'?

Yuvarathnaa, which comes with the tag line, Power of Youth, is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

The countdown for Yuvarathanaa has begun for Puneeth Rajkumar fans who have eagerly been awaiting for the teaser launch. Ahead of the release on the evening of October 7, which is Ayudha Pooja, director Santhosh Ananddram has been arousing curiosity among movie-goers. In fact, the latest posters have gone viral on social media.   

And going by the hints, the film in which the Power Star plays the role of a college student, has something to do with a rugby game. It seems Puneeth’s tee will bear the number 29. All this and more will be revealed by the makers on Monday evening. Yuvarathnaa, which comes with the tag line, Power of Youth, is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It brings the hit combination of Puneeth and Santhosh after Raajakumara. 

Touted to be a different kind of a film for Puneeth, Yuvarathnaa marks the debut of Sayyeshaa Saigal in Kannada. Dhananjay plays the antagonist role, along with Sonu Gowda, Diganth, Vasishta Simha, Raadhika, Prakash Raj, Sudharani and Sai Kumar in the cast.

The action-entertainer has S Thaman scoring the music and Venkatesh Anguraj cranking the camera. 

