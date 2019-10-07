Home Entertainment Kannada

AP Arjun’s KISS to get a sequel

The director-producer also mentions that the film, a romantic subject, might not be his immediate project.

Published: 07th October 2019 10:10 AM

AP Arjun

AP Arjun

By Express News Service

The success of part 1 of KISS has pushed director AP Arjun, to go in for a sequel. The film, starring newcomers Viraat and Sreeleela, which released on September 27, is currently doing well at the box office and will be screened at more theatres from this Friday, says director, who also ventured into production with this film. “I am overwhelmed with the response from audience to this youthful entertainer,” says Arjun, adding that the title has become a brand among the youngsters.

"I want to cash in on it through the sequel. It will be a new story for which I might either go with the same pairing --  Viraat and Sreeleela-- who have been currently garnering attention with their first film or look for fresh faces. It all depends on how the subject shapes up," he explains. The director-producer also mentions that te film, a romantic subject, might not be his immediate project. KISS has music composer V Harikrishna and AJ Shetty cranking the camera.

AP Arjun KISS Kannada movie Viraat Sreeleela AJ Shetty

