Real Star Upendra to release first trailer of Sri Bharatha Baahubali

Manju Mandavya’s  Sri Bharatha Baahubali is now ready for release, and Upendra will be launching the film’s first trailer on October 9.

Published: 07th October 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Sri Bharatha Baahubali'

By Express News Service

Manju Mandavya’s Sri Bharatha Baahubali is now ready for release, and Upendra will be launching the film’s first trailer on October 9. The commercial entertainer is all the more special for the director as it will launch him as a hero.

A big fan of the Real Star, Manju is thrilled to have Uppi unveiling his film’s trailer. Seen along with the actor-director is Chikkanna, who will play the parallel lead. With Sarah Harish as the female lead, the film will have actors Rishi and Shruti Prakash making a guest appearance.

Apart from direction and acting, Manju has written the screenplay, dialogues, and song lyrics as well for the film, which is looking for a November release. With Manikanth Kadri scoring the music for Sri Bharatha Baahubali, the film’s camerawork is handled by K Parvez.

