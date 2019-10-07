Shwetha Srivatsav to don cop’s role in comeback film

By Express News Service

Shwetha Srivatsav who took a break to enjoy motherhood is happy to be back to her first love - acting - and after a gap of three years. The actor, who made her mark with Suni’s Simple Agi Ondh Love Story was last seen in Sumana Kittur’s Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu.

Interestingly, Shwetha is all set to don the cop avatar in her come back flick, which is touted to be a thriller. Titled Rahadhaari, the film will be directed by Girish Vairamudi, who made his debut with Ond Kathe Hella.

The project, produced by Manjunath Shamanur and Mukthamba Basavaraju, will have music composed by

Ronada Bakkesh and KC Rao. “I don’t know how three years have passed. Though my daughter has kept and continues to do so, I still missed acting. As I was thinking of getting back, this subject came by,” says Shwetha.

About donning the khaki uniform, Swetha says, “I am playing a police officer for the first time, a character usually dominated by heroes. I asked the director whether the character was meant to be played by a hero, and whether this decision of considering a heroine was changed later, and Girish had his explanation,” she says.

At this juncture of her life and career, Shwetha says it is important to choose her roles. “I wanted to go with a subject that will also match the Kannada nativity as well as a storyline, which doesn’t give importance to violence. Thankfully, Girish’s Rahadhaari’s work is a mystery, which appeals to a global audience. I had more than a couple of reasons to accept this film,” she says.

The film’s mahurat is fixed for November first week when the team plans to reveal the actor’s first look. The film will go on floors in December.