Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa teaser launch brings storm of hype

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa opened to an overwhelming response when it was launched on Monday. Fans of the Power Star gathered in large numbers at Santhosh theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor as a rugby player. Present on the occasion were the actor himself, director Santhosh Ananddram, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ashwath Narayan, producer NS Rajkumar, and others.

The youthful teaser, which has been trending on the social media with millions of views, is said to be a flashback episode, which opens up with the hero, who is getting prepared for the final match between GRV and RK University. This is followed by the player’s introduction — 'Here comes the hooker, the captain, the macho.' Puneeth, wearing a T-shirt bearing number 29, makes an entry with a punchy dialogue playing in the background - ‘There are three types of men - those who follow rules, or break them, and the third one is someone like me -- who rules, and the game begins.’ The story, set against a college backdrop, is going to be action-packed commercial entertainer by the director, who has previously helmed Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and Raajakumara.

The teaser, which has been getting rave response from directors and actors like Prashanth Neel, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Preetham Gubbi, Prashanth Raj, among otherswas also appreciated by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

The team of Yuvarathnaa, which is produced by Vijaykiragandur, will resume the next schedule of shooting in Mysuru on Wednesday. The film, comprising an ensemble cast of 31 established artistes includes Sayyeshaa, who is making her Kannada debut, Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Diganth and Sonu Gowda in pivotal roles.

The team has completed 70 days of shooting, and is now left with 40 days of schedule, which includes a thrilling chase,a fight stunt sequence between Puneeth and Dhananjay. Fifteen days of talkie portions and four songs are also yet to be shot. The makers are looking at a December-end or January 2020 worldwide release in Kannada. Yuvarathnaa has S Thaman taking charge of music composition, and Venkatesh Anguraj cranking the camera.