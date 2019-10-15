Home Entertainment Kannada

Sathish, Aditi show sizzling dance moves in Brahmachari

Apart from Sathish and Aditi, Dattanna also plays an important role in the film, which has Ravi in charge of photography.

Published: 15th October 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Brahmachari

A still from Brahmachari

By Express News Service

Sathish Ninasam and Aditi Prabhudeva will showcase their dancing skills in a hot number in their upcoming film, Brahmachari, directed by Chandramohan.

This is the last track to be shot for the film, and a special set has been created at Mohan B Kere Studio, where the shooting will take place over the next three days. The sets bear a decorative and colourful atmosphere.

Bharaate director Chethan Kumar has written the lyrics, which go as Thadko thadko thadko hose thadko.

Music has been scored by Dharma Vish. The musician and the lyricist, who has given the hit song, Shaane Topagavle, have come up with yet another fast beat number.

The track sung by Pinky and Naveen Sajju has been choreographed by Murali master.

The makers plan to begin the audio launch with this song on October 18. According to producer Uday K Mehta, every young couple will relate to the song, and it is sure to be a chartbuster.

TAGS
Sathish Ninasam Aditi Prabhudeva Brahmachari

