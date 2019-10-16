Home Entertainment Kannada

Kurukshetra to hit Mollywood on October 18

The mythological film, which saw its release in Telugu and Tamil, will also see a release in Hindi in the coming days.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:58 PM

A still from 'Kurukshetra'.

A still from 'Kurukshetra'.

By Express News Service

Kurukshetra, which is running towards 75 days of being screened across Karnataka, will hit Mollywood this week. Darshan’s 50th film, the 2D and 3D version of the epic drama produced by Munirathna and directed by Nagannda, will be released on October 18, in more than 100 theatres across Kerala. 

Based on the poem Gadhayuddha by Ranna, which is the presentation of Mahabharata from the point of view of Duryodhana, the film has Darshan playing the Kaurava king, alongside other actors including Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Srinath, Srinivasa Murthy, Shashikumar, Nikhil Kumar Danish Akthar Saifi, Sonu Sood, Yashas, P Ravishankar, Sneha, Megha Raj and Hariprriya. Kurukshetra’s music has been scored by V Harikrishna, with lyrics by Nagendra Prasad.

