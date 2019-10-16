Home Entertainment Kannada

Srujan Lokesh to team up again with 'Ellide Elli Tanaka' director Thejasvi

Srujan Lokesh seems to have won over the audience with Ellide Elli Tanaka.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Srujan Lokesh. (Photo | File)

Actor Srujan Lokesh. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Srujan Lokesh seems to have won over the audience with Ellide Elli Tanaka. The actor, who is happy with the success of his latest outing, which was released on October 11, has decided to join hands with the same team for his next project. This will be the second film to be made under Srujan’s home banner, Lokesh Productions.

The actor, who is currently on a tour across Karnataka to celebrate the success, is already in discussions with director Thejasvi. The team is in the process of finalising the script, and will start the project this year itself. Ellide Elli Tanaka featured Srujun playing the lead, along with Hariprriya as the heroine, and Tara, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, among others, in the cast.

While Srujan is retaining the entire technical crew, the makers are yet to decide whether to go with the same actors, or bring in new faces. “It all depends on how the script shapes up, and the kind of actors the story demands,” says a source.

'Ellide Elli Tanaka' review: Hariprriya, Srujan Lokesh starrer is a comic web of deceit

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srujan Lokesh Ellide Elli Tanaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
Video
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp