Krishna wears multiple hats for Love Mocktail

The long list of responsibilities taken up by him includes the story, screenplay, dialogues, fight composition, and choreography.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:35 PM

A still from Love Mocktail.

A still from Love Mocktail.

By Express News Service

A lot of buzz is surrounding the upcoming film, Love Mocktail, especially with its film trailer. The project is a venture of actor Krishna, who is making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama is being produced by the actor-director under his home banner, Krishna Talkies, along with Milana Nagaraj.

Krishna is wearing many hats for the film. The long list of responsibilities taken up by him includes the story, screenplay, dialogues, fight composition, and choreography. The filmmaker is also getting support from Kichcha Sudeep, with the latter lending his voice to the trailer.

Krishna, who has directed the film in 43 days, spent a year to work on the project. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Krishna’s role, which spans an age from 15 to 35 years. “It took me 10 years to build a muscled body, and I had to shed it all for Love Mocktail,” says Krishna, sharing a few stills from the film with CE.

“Though I couldn’t get down to playing a schoolboy, I lost around 10kg to play the college student, and I got the look and personality by eating just two meals a day,” he adds.

Krishna reveals another interesting fact, saying the film features younger versions of the lead actors, including himself, Amrutha Iyengar, and Milana Nagaraj.  

Love Mocktail has Raghu Dixit scoring the music, while cinematography is by Sri Crazymindzz, who is also handling editing. The film is now in the post-production stages.

Love Mocktail

