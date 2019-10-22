Home Entertainment Kannada

Sandalwood is my home and I belong here: Nidhi Subbaiah on her comeback

Nidhi admits that a film with Shivarajkumar is the best way for her to return to the Kannada movie industry.

Nidhi Subbaiah, popularly known as the ‘Pancharangi’ hudugi of Sandalwood after her film with director Yogaraj Bhat, was one of the those Kannada actors who made a transition to Bollywood. She worked in Hindi films like Oh My God, Azaab Gazab Love, Direct Ishq, and Love Shagun, among others. However, her personal life led her to take a 3-year break from the silver screen.

Now, returning with Ayushman Bhava, Nidhi admits that a film with Shivarajkumar is the best way for her to return to the Kannada movie industry.

“The reason for me to move back from Mumbai to Bengaluru was Ayushman Bhava, and also for everyone to know that this is the industry where I belong. Since I was out of sight, a misconception grew that I will not do Kannada films, which is wrong. I am looking forward to doing more films here,” she says.

Nidhi describes her character in the musical suspense thriller as an “extremely glamorous” modern village girl. According to Nidhi, director P Vasu is known for etching strong female characters, and getting associated with him has given her a whole new experience.

“This role will feature me in a different light, and I’m happy to see myself in a never-seen-before avatar,” says the actor, talking about how she bagged the project. “Producer Yogi Dwarakish and I have been friends. It all happened when we caught up in Mumbai, and when he asked me whether I was interested in doing a Kannada film. He told me that he had an interesting role for me in Ayushman Bhava. I said, ‘of course’, and got a narration from him then and there. Yogi also called the director, who too felt that I would be the perfect fit, and I was on board,” she says about the film, which is made under the banner of Dwarakish Chitra.

Nidhi and Shivanna had an opportunity to work together before Ayushman Bhava, but the project did not take off, she says. “It was Suni’s Manamohaka, which had me paired opposite Shivanna. We were supposed to start the shoot, but the project did not go as per plans. I am happy that Ayushman Bhava has brought us together. I was excited to see Harsha master, who choreographed the songs, and Ravi Varma handling the fight sequences. Watching all of them on the sets of this film, I felt I was back home. I have worked with them in every film of mine,” she adds.

Now that Nidhi has decided to take her career forward in Kannada, she has a wish list too. “I want to go back to working with Yogaraj Bhat and maybe do a Pancharangi 2 with him. I am also looking forward to teaming up with Suri, and go back to the ‘Anna Bond’ days,” she signs off.

