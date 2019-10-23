I’m a big fan of Arnold and Terminator franchise: Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep is a big fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger and of the action hero’s Terminator franchise. The Kotigobba 3 hero expressed his feelings in his latest tweet. The latest installment of the Hollywood franchise, Terminator Dark Fate, will also see a dubbed version in Kannada, and Sudeep has announced the release of the 1.30-minute trailer on his YouTube channel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator

Dark Fate

“Arnold is one of the great action heroes and I am a fan of his. The Terminator franchise thrilled the fan in me. I’m happy to release the Kannada trailer for FoxStudios (sic),” the actor tweeted, posting a glimpse of the trailer. “Here is the 30 secs kannada trailer of #TerminatorDarkFate. 1.30 min trailer,,, soon on my youtube channel. Best wshs (sic),” he said. Terminator Date Fate will be released in India on November 1. The film is directed by Tim Miller, and features a huge cast, including Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis and Edward Furlong, among others.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who is juggling films in different languages, is waiting for the release of Dabangg 3. The trailer of the film will be launched on Wednesday. The actor is back from Thailand after an ad shoot, and will be entering the sets of Kotigobba 3 in Chennai. The film marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik, and is produced by Surappa Babu. The team will be completing the talkie portions in this schedule, and the makers will then be left with the song shoot. The film features Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the cast, and will also star Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, who is making his debut in Kannada.