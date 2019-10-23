Home Entertainment Kannada

I’m a big fan of Arnold and Terminator franchise: Sudeep

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who is juggling films in different languages, is waiting for the release of Dabangg 3.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep is a big fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger and of the action hero’s Terminator franchise. The Kotigobba 3 hero expressed his feelings in his latest tweet. The latest installment of the Hollywood franchise, Terminator Dark Fate, will also see a dubbed version in Kannada, and Sudeep has announced the release of the 1.30-minute trailer on his YouTube channel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator
Dark Fate

“Arnold is one of the great action heroes and I am a fan of his. The Terminator franchise thrilled the fan in me. I’m happy to release the Kannada trailer for FoxStudios (sic),” the actor tweeted, posting a glimpse of the trailer. “Here is the 30 secs kannada trailer of #TerminatorDarkFate. 1.30 min trailer,,,  soon on my youtube channel. Best wshs (sic),” he said. Terminator Date Fate will be released in India on November 1. The film is directed by Tim Miller, and features a huge cast, including Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis and Edward Furlong, among others.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who is juggling films in different languages, is waiting for the release of Dabangg 3. The trailer of the film will be launched on Wednesday. The actor is back from Thailand after an ad shoot, and will be entering the sets of Kotigobba 3 in Chennai. The film marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik, and is produced by Surappa Babu. The team will be completing the talkie portions in this schedule, and the makers will then be left with the song shoot. The film features Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the cast, and will also star Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, who is making his debut in Kannada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudeep Terminator Dark Fate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
Video
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp