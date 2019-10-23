Kaviraj brings together 21 Kannada heroines for Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

While Sandalwood filmmakers are struggling to cast Kannada heroines in their projects, here is lyricist-turned-director Kaviraj who is bringing together not one or two, but 21 heroines in one song. The song is a part of his upcoming film, Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru, which stars Jaggesh and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles.

Meghana Gaonkar

The promotional track will feature the film’s heroine, and also other popular female faces from the industry. On the list is actor Amulya, who will be seen on the silver screen after a hiatus, along with Rachita Ram, Hariprriya, Aditi Prabhudeva, Nishvika Naidu, Krishi Thapanda, Roopika, Harshika Poanacha, Karunya Ram, Sindhu Loknath, and Shubha Poonja. The director, who has completed the shoot with almost all the heroines, says this is going to be a treat to all the people of Karnataka by the Kannada heroines. As for the content of the track, Kaviraj wants to keep it a surprise till the release.

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer, in which Sharan has lent his voice, was unveiled by Darshan on Monday, and opened to a good response. The comedy drama is based on a sensitive subject that is blended with a lot of humour, and revolves around the plight of the education system and how a Kannada teacher, played by Jaggesh, fights against the system to set it right. The story of Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru, which has also been written by director Kaviraj, also throws light on a mismatched couple.

The film has received a U-certificate from the censor board, and is set to be released on November 15. Kaviraj, who is established as a lyricist in the Kannada film industry, made his directorial debut with Madhuveya Mamatheya Kareyole. Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru will be his second outing. Gurukiran has scored the film’s music, while Gundlupet Suresh is the DOP. The cast also includes T S Nagabharana, Table Nani, and Ambika in pivotal roles.