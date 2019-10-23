Home Entertainment Kannada

Kaviraj brings together 21 Kannada heroines for Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru

The comedy entertainer, featuring Jaggesh and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles, will include a promotional track featuring all the female actors in one frame

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

While Sandalwood filmmakers are struggling to cast Kannada heroines in their projects, here is lyricist-turned-director Kaviraj who is bringing together not one or two, but 21 heroines in one song. The song is a part of his upcoming film, Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru, which stars Jaggesh and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles.

Meghana Gaonkar

The promotional track will feature the film’s heroine, and also other popular female faces from the industry. On the list is actor Amulya, who will be seen on the silver screen after a hiatus, along with Rachita Ram, Hariprriya, Aditi Prabhudeva, Nishvika Naidu, Krishi Thapanda, Roopika, Harshika Poanacha, Karunya Ram, Sindhu Loknath, and Shubha Poonja. The director, who has completed the shoot with almost all the heroines, says this is going to be a treat to all the people of Karnataka by the Kannada heroines. As for the content of the track, Kaviraj wants to keep it a surprise till the release.

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer, in which Sharan has lent his voice, was unveiled by Darshan on Monday, and opened to a good response. The comedy drama is based on a sensitive subject that is blended with a lot of humour, and revolves around the plight of the education system and how a Kannada teacher, played by Jaggesh, fights against the system to set it right. The story of Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru, which has also been written by director Kaviraj, also throws light on a mismatched couple.

The film has received a U-certificate from the censor board, and is set to be released on November 15.  Kaviraj, who is established as a lyricist in the Kannada film industry, made his directorial debut with Madhuveya Mamatheya Kareyole. Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru will be his second outing. Gurukiran has scored the film’s music, while Gundlupet Suresh is the DOP. The cast also includes T S Nagabharana, Table Nani, and Ambika in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
Video
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp