Home Entertainment Kannada

I am not even in the race to compete with my sister Ashika, says actress Anusha Ranganath

Talking about her upcoming film, Andavaada, Anusha Ranganath says comparisons are inevitable with Ashika Ranganath, but she has no qualms about it.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anusha Ranganath. (Photo | Facebook)

Actress Anusha Ranganath. (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Anusha Ranganath got initial recognition through a teleserial, Gokuladalli Seethe. Having made her transition to the silver screen with The Great Story of Soda Buddi, the actor now looks forward to her next outing, Andavaada.

Ashika Ranganath.

The long-pending film, directed by Chala and starring Jai in the lead role, will finally be released this week. As Anusha gets busy shooting for her upcoming film, 10, in which she is paired opposite Vinay Rajkumar, she admits to being less recognised for her films than the serial.

“I am an introvert, and I am liking it this way. I am the kind of a person who usually doesn’t expect attention. I am content in the space that I am in today,” says Anusha. 

Andavaada, according to the actor, is a “beautiful” love story in which she gets to play the role of a habitual liar. “This film takes me to a different world, where I am thinking about aliens and space. There is humour blended into my character, and it sometimes borders on being silly. The lie is the key point in my role and the film,” she says about the romantic entertainer that was mostly shot in the rainy season in Sakleshpur and Chikmagalur. “One song took us to the Andamans,” she adds.

Comparisons are bound to be made when two people from the same family choose to work in the same field. That’s inevitable, says Anusha, who is often compared to her young sister, Ashika Ranganath. “Any conversation with anyone is not complete without my sister’s name creeping in, and I am happy to talk about her too. People tell me that I look like her. Since Ashika has come to be known as the Chuttu Chuttu girl of Sandalwood after Raambo 2, they are keen to know about my popularity too, and the tag line that I carry,” explains Anusha, adding, “Though we are not different, the acceptance from the film fraternity vary. She has been received differently than me.”  

Asked if she considers her sister as a competitor, or a hurdle to her career growth since she entered the industry later, Anusha responds, “Not at all. First of all, I have to be in the race to compete with my sister, or with any actor. Ashika is getting to do good work, and she deserves it. As for me, I am enjoying my space in the industry.”  

This seems true with the glamour quotient too, where Ashika has an upper hand when compared to the characters Anusha has chosen to do. “We have a similar taste in films. However, I haven’t come across any glamorous role that fits me. The director or the creator of the characters have not tried to pitch in such kind of roles either. There is a beautiful side to glamour, but it should come with a certain kind of weight,” says the actor, who switched to cinema since she thought that playing one character in the long-running serials is monotonous.

“Three films is not enough to make a judgement about me or for the audience. I am waiting for good opportunities, and hopefully, with my forthcoming films, I will be able to steal more hearts,” she concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anusha Ranganath Gokuladalli Seethe Andavaada Ashika Ranganath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Video
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp