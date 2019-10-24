Manoranjan to headline Bharat’s next

By Express News Service

Manoranjan has a song sequence left to shoot for his upcoming film, Prarambha. He will complete it in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to start his next project, which he has quietly confirmed.

The film is by Bharath, the director who made his debut with Adachanegaagi Kshamisi, says the Junior Crazy Star, who wants to experiment with a commercial outing. “The makers are busy with the pre-production work, and they plan to hold the mahurat in mid-November. That’s when we will have more details regarding the title. The production house will also announce the cast and technical team at that time. We will start the shooting by the first week of December, before which we are planning the release of Prarambha. I will wrap up this shoot on Thursday,” he says.

According to Manoranjan, the film has shaped up nicely, and the songs have come out well. “The subject shows me in two shades. The character deals with life post a break-up, and from the rushes I have seen, it looks like it has turned out to be a feel-good film. I accepted this subject because it explores a youth’s issues, his love life, what leads him to a rehab centre, and its effects. It’s a topic that I feel is less explored,” says the actor, who made his debut with Saheba, and followed it with Brihaspati, directed by

Nanda Kishore.