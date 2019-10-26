Kannada actress Tanya Hope to make digital debut in Hindi

By Express News Service

Tanya Hope is an actor who has made her mark in three South languages, and she was noticed by filmmakers in a short time. Having established a foothold in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films, she is now heading to join the digital bandwagon.

Tanya will be making her Hindi debut with a Netflix show. The actor will begin shooting for the series in December and more details about the show will be unveiled then, informs a source

Tanya, who came to be known as the Bassini girl after her debut in the Darshan-starrer Yajamana, is now juggling three projects. The actor has almost completed shooting for the Kannada film, Khaki, and has one more song to shoot.

This film, made under the banner of Tarun Talkies, has her paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja. She is also looking forward to the release of her Telugu film, Disco Raja, in which she is sharing screen space with Ravi Teja. Tanya’s next Tamil outing, Daarala Prabhu, is a remake of Vicky Donor. The film, directed by Krishna Marimutha, stars Harish Kalyan. The team has one schedule left to wrap up the film.