Home Entertainment Kannada

Aishani Shetty’s next film 'Hondisi Bariryiri' will be a multi-starrer

Actor is joining hands with director Jagannath. The upcoming film will kick-start with a pooja on November 1

Published: 28th October 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Aishani Shetty

Actress Aishani Shetty. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Aishani Shetty, who is known for her unique choice of films, will next be seen in a multi-starrer called Hondisi Bariryiri, which marks the debut of Jagannath as a director. Talking about the film Aishani says, “The film is about a bunch of friends and their life journeys. It is not a regular film about a hero or a heroine but a joyful story about many characters.”

The muhurath of the film will take place on November 1, and Hondisi Bariryiri will go on floors in the second week of next month. Before the shoot, the makers will officially reveal the cast and other details of the film.

Meanwhile, Aishani awaits her next release, Nam Gani B.Com Pass, which is slated to hit theaters in November.

The actor will also resume shooting for Sridhar Shamnukha’s upcoming directorial venture. Titled Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, the film will have her paired opposite Naveen Shankar of Gultoo fame.

“My next few months will be a packed schedule, as I will be juggling between these two projects,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aishani Shetty Hondisi Bariryiri Nam Gani B.Com Pass

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Video
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp