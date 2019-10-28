Diganth to play hero with negative traits in 'Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu'

By Express News Service

Diganth’s next, 'Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu', will show him in a different avatar. The film, directed by Nagaraj Bethur and produced by TR Chandrasekhar under the banner of Crystal Park Cinemas, will see the actor playing the lead, but with negative traits.

The makers revealed his look on the occasion of Deepavali, and the director tells us that the comedy thriller will feature Diganth as Arjun, showing the actor in a different light. The film has Kavitha Gowda paired opposite the hero, while a few comedians also part of the cast. With rain playing spoilsport, the team has postponed the last schedule of shooting to November.

“The entire episode needs to be shot at night. Since we have been witnessing continuous rainfall, we decided to push the schedule ahead,” says the director.

'Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu' has music composed by Anand Raj Vikram and cinematography by Abhilash Kallati.

Diganth is currently juggling between Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Yuvarathna', 'Gaalipata 2' directed by Yogaraj Bhat and 'Where is my Kannadaka'.