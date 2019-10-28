Home Entertainment Kannada

Diganth to play hero with negative traits in 'Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu'

Diganth is currently juggling between Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Yuvarathna', 'Gaalipata 2' directed by Yogaraj Bhat and 'Where is my Kannadaka'.

Published: 28th October 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Diganth.

Kannada actor Diganth.

By Express News Service

Diganth’s next, 'Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu', will show him in a different avatar. The film, directed by Nagaraj Bethur and produced by TR Chandrasekhar under the banner of Crystal Park Cinemas, will see the actor playing the lead, but with negative traits.

The makers revealed his look on the occasion of Deepavali, and the director tells us that the comedy thriller will feature Diganth as Arjun, showing the actor in a different light. The film has Kavitha Gowda paired opposite the hero, while a few comedians also part of the cast. With rain playing spoilsport, the team has postponed the last schedule of shooting to November.

“The entire episode needs to be shot at night. Since we have been witnessing continuous rainfall, we decided to push the schedule ahead,” says the director.

'Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu' has music composed by Anand Raj Vikram and cinematography by Abhilash Kallati.

Diganth is currently juggling between Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Yuvarathna', 'Gaalipata 2' directed by Yogaraj Bhat and 'Where is my Kannadaka'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diganth Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Video
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp