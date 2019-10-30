Home Entertainment Kannada

Software engineer Suresh Leon Rey's 'C++' explores dangerous crimes in cyber underworld

The film, which is releasing on November 1, consists of an all-male cast; software engineer Suresh Leon Rey, who plays the lead character, has also written, directed, and produced the movie  

Published: 30th October 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Director Suresh Leon Rey.

Director Suresh Leon Rey.

By Express News Service

The film, which is releasing on November 1, consists of an all-male cast; software engineer Suresh Leon Rey, who plays the lead character, has also written, directed, and produced the movie  

C++ is a computer language, but software engineer-turned-director Suresh Leon Rey has used the term to convey ‘Crime ++’, which is something beyond the regular crime. The film, which is being released on November 1, is a “suspense thriller with no songs, fight sequences, comedy, or sentiments,” says Suresh, who wears multiple hats for the film.

The debutant director has also produced the film, and even plays the lead actor.

“The film has the tagline, The Dark Crime++, and comes with unique elements. It is a male-centric film with no female characters,” Suresh adds. C++ is an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller that explores dangerous crimes in the cyber underworld. “This is a story of a hardware engineer who is dragged into a web of criminal conspiracy against his will,” the director explains.

The film has been made under the banner of Blue Elephant Cinemas.

The filmmaker, who wanted to come up with an unusual kind of Kannada cinema, was also keen to collaborate with an international musician and joined hands with John Boberg from Sweden. Boberg has worked on the background score and music, while the DTS mixing has been done by Sound Room Studio Post, which is based in Madrid,  Spain.

Apart from Suresh, the film stars Nagendra Urs, Viraj Vismith, Adarsh Sanjeeva, and Vishnu Veer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C++ Suresh Leon Rey cyber crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Video
Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain, due to the effect of Maha cyclone formed over the Arabian sea. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Cyclone Maha: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert in 10 districts
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp