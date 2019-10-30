Home Entertainment Kannada

'Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari': Upendra launches title of Abhimanyu Kashinath’s film

Said to be a suspense thriller, Abhimanyu will undergo an image makeover for his role.

Upendra along with 'Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari' team.

By Express News Service

Abhimanyu Kashinath’s upcoming film, which marks the directorial debut of Kiran Surya, has been titled, Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari. The title has been inspired from a song in a Rajkumar film of the 70’s, and was launched by Upendra on the occasion of Deepavali.

The Real Star, who considers director-actor Kashinath as his mentor and guru,  got to launch the title of his son’s film, which made the moment all the more special for him. The actor will be facing the camera after a seven-year break for this project, which is produced by Nandeesha MC Gowda and Jatin G Patel, under the banner of Sudharshana Arts.

The team is prepared to start shooting sometime in November, and the makers are currently in the process of finalising the star cast. Said to be a suspense thriller, Abhimanyu will undergo an image makeover for his role.

Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari has music by S Narayan, cinematography by Gowtham Manu, editing by Ravichandran C, and visual effects by Viswas.

